Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule is at the launch pad, ready for its space debut.

An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to blast off with the capsule early Friday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The test flight to the International Space Station is Boeing's last hurdle before flying astronauts for NASA next year.

Testing the cosmic waters will be Rosie the mannequin, decked out in Boeing's custom blue spacesuit and a red polka dot hair bandanna modeled after the World War II riveter.

The targeted launch is scheduled for 6:36 a.m. Eastern.

If the week long demo goes well, the first Starliner crew could be blasting off by summer.

SpaceX is also hoping to start launching astronauts for NASA next year.

RELATED: Orion: How Northeast Ohio is lending a hand to the new space frontier

RELATED: Wine cellar in space: 12 bottles arrive for year of aging

The three crew members assigned to Boeing's first launch will watch Friday's test from Cape Canaveral.