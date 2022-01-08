Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake; 6 dead and many missing

Roughly 32 other people were injured with as many as 20 people still missing.

MINAS GERAIS, Brazil — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday's accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured - with as many as 20 others missing. Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.