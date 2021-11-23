Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said an update would be out Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The attorney for the Laundrie family released th cause of death of Brian Laundrie Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said the cause of death was by a gunshot wound to his dead, citing he died by suicide.

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Bertolino said in a statement.

Laundrie's skeletal remains were found on Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County and later identified through a comparison of dental records.

However, initial autopsy results came back inconclusive, according to Bertolino, leaving questions surrounding how and when Laundrie died unanswered.

The 23-year-old man was reported missing on Sept. 17, after his parents said he went for a hike on Sept. 13 and never returned home.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide case of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Detectives and FBI agents searched the vast Carlton Reserve area for more than a month, looking in the only place they had seen a sign of Laundrie.

His parents, Roberta and Chris, helped search the reserve twice, each time with North Port officers. On their second attempt on Oct. 20, Laundrie's father found a drybag and brought it to the officers. Authorities then say they found skeletal remains nearby, along with a notebook and other personal items.