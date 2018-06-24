A 12-year-old called 911 twice to complain about their salad, Canadian police said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia said dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. on June 12. The 12-year-old complained that their guardian prepared a salad they didn't like.

When police were on their way, the child called 911 again to ask when they would be arriving and again expressed their dislike for the salad.

"While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a statement. "The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies."

Police who arrived at the home talked with the child about when it is appropriate to call 911.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA