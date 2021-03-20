First dogs Champ, Major featured on official White House Easter Eggs

The tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878. The in-person gathering has been canceled for the second year in a row.

WASHINGTON — The White House will not be hosting an in-person Easter Egg Roll for the second year in a row, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHHA also revealed Friday the official 2021 White House Easter Eggs. One design features President Biden's dogs, Champ and Major.

The official set, now available for purchase online, also includes a design of an Easter bunny wearing a face mask, along with the president and first lady's signatures.

The tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the grounds to children on Easter Monday, according to the WHHA.