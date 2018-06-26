Charles Barkley said he has no hard feelings about Bill Russell extending a middle finger at Barkley on Monday night during the NBA Awards show.

On the contrary.

"I love that guy like a father," Barkley told USA TODAY Sports Tuesday by text message. “It was awesome."

During the televised show in Santa Monica, Calif., Barkley acknowledged NBA legends around the room and thanked them for their contributions. When he got to Russell, the Hall of Famer extended his right middle finger at Barkley and smiled, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Later that night, an apology appeared on Russell’s Twitter account. “Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct," it read.

