A Chicago police canine proved himself to be a very good boy after it helped officers find more than $10 million worth of marijuana on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Chicago Police Department said that officers were conducting a narcotics investigation that led to a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of drug trafficking.

The police dog alerted officers to the scent of narcotics and a search found more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana.

Photos in the post show the police dog surrounded by bags of marijuana stacked high in an evidence room. Officers discovered that the drugs were en route to Chicago from California.

The post has been shared more than 8,000 times on Facebook.

