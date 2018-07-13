WASCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate just days after arriving at a California prison.

Wasco State Prison officials said Wednesday that Andres Ayon, 19, began striking Agustin Duran, 66, in the face and chest with his fists Saturday night.

Guards broke up the assault with a pepper spray grenade. Duran was airlifted to an outside hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon.

He arrived in prison July 2 to serve a life sentence after he was convicted in Los Angeles County of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Ayon, who was treated for minor injuries, arrived at the prison north of Bakersfield last month to serve a 6-year Kern County sentence for robbery and using a deadly weapon.

