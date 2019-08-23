BEIJING, China — China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 but gave no details on what imports would be affected.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 but postponed a portion of that to Dec. 15.

RELATED: Trump flip-flops on tax cuts, saying US has 'strong economy'

RELATED: President Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to take on China

China's government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in deadlocked talks aimed at settling the dispute that has battered exporters on both sides and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 152 points about an hour before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange Friday. Prior to the news, futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Investors are looking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech Friday for signs of direction on interest rates after two regional Fed presidents said they see no need for a change.

Investors expect a cut in September, the Fed's second in three months, to shore up U.S. economic growth amid a tariff war with Beijing and weakening global growth.