China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

Chinese companies have invested in Afghan mining and infrastructure, but those assets appear increasingly in jeopardy.

BEIJING, China — China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught.

The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the capital Kabul and landed in the central province of Hubei. The airline confirmed the report in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account but offered no additional details.

The Global Times and other reports said 22 of those onboard tested positive for COVID-19, although those numbers did not appear on the National Health Commission’s daily report of new cases.

U.S. forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31 after nearly 20 years of battling the Taliban.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” President Joe Biden said in a speech on Thursday to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.