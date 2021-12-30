Colorado's governor used his power to change the sentence after Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has reduced the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver in the 2019 Interstate 70 crash that killed four people.

Polis used his power to change that sentence after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.

The governor has reduced Aguilera-Mederos' sentence to 10 years, 9NEWS learned. A news release from the governor's office on Thursday afternoon confirmed the decision.

Duane Bailey, a relative of one of the victims, told 9NEWS that their family had a Zoom call with the governor earlier Thursday. Bailey said Polis told them the sentence will be 10 years to "correct the injustice of the first sentence."

Earlier this month, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. He was found guilty of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors introduced evidence throughout the trial to prove that the crash was not an accident, but the result of a series of bad decisions.

"All day long, he was seen driving above the speed limit. His brakes on Berthoud Pass were already smoking and hot," Duane Bailey said last week.

His brother William was one of the four killed in the crash.

"Yes, they failed, but they failed because of his actions. They didn't fail because of a mechanical failure," Bailey said.

A court hearing was set for Jan. 13 for the judge in the case to reconsider the sentence. The request was made by the district attorney.

Because of the governor's actions, that hearing is likely moot.

District Attorney Alexis King said on Monday that she would seek a 20 to 30 year sentence at the Jan. 13 hearing.

In the news release announcing the sentence change, Polis added he recently learned that a relative of the driver's attorney works in the governor's office. The office said this person had no involvement in the commutation process, they work in an unrelated capacity to this matter and they were not aware of the governor’s decision in advance.