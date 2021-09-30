2nd 'Dancing with the Stars' cast member tests positive for COVID-19

Days after his pro partner announced she had COVID-19, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby said he's battling it for the second time this year.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby announced Thursday he has COVID-19, days after his "Dancing with the Stars" pro partner Cheryl Burke announced she'd tested positive.

Rigsby said on Instagram that this is his second bout with the disease this year and that his symptoms are mild, including congestion, cough and a headache.

"But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day. So that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working," Rigsby said.

Rigsby said it's not clear what the plan is for him and Burke in the reality competition.

In the accompanying post, Rigsby said he is fully vaccinated, took many precautions and followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready," Rigsby added.

The show's Twitter account tweeted "Sending all our positive thoughts to Cody Rigsby! Get well soon," Thursday night.

Burke announced on Sunday she had tested positive and was going into a 10-day quarantine. Burke and Rigsby were judged on Monday's show based on a recorded rehearsal from last week. Their combined scores from that performance and the week before allowed them to advance.

Burke said during the show she's "feeling OK" and said she was glad she was vaccinated because otherwise she might be feeling "way worse."