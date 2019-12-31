WASHINGTON — Four years after a program using fumigation flights to spray coca fields in Colombia was suspended over health concerns, the Colombian government is now considering resuming the spraying. The push to resume the flights comes as the South American country is working to contain illegal production of coca plants, which are used as part of the cocaine production process, the Associated Press reports.

For those living in rural areas of the South American country, there is real concern over how the chemicals being sprayed may be affecting their health. The Associated Press reports that the Ministry of Justice published a draft law Monday that would permit those flights to resume fumigation, but under the supervision of the national police. The Ministry of Justice is also asking for the formation of an independent agency to track complaints related to the fumigation flights and the effects they are having on those living in rural areas of Colombia.

Other countries such as Thailand have banned the use of herbicide's like glyphosate, paraquat and the insecticide chlorpyrifos which are widely regarded as dangerous to human health.

In June of 2018 Reuters reported that Colombia's, then president, Juan Manuel Santos authorized the use of drones to fumigate coca leaves at a low altitude. In those fumigation flights the herbicide glyphosate was used.

The United Nations says that in the last five years the coca cultivation area in Colombia has tripled. According to a Reuters report, the World Health Organization linked glyphosate to cancer. Colombia suspended aerial fumigation using glyphosate in 2015 after the report came out.