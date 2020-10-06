Reports: 'Cops' canceled by Paramount; 'Live PD' taken off schedule

'Cops,' which started in 1989, was reportedly taken off the schedule in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Paramount Network has canceled "Cops" after six seasons on the network, according to multiple reports. A similar show, "Live PD," has been pulled off A&E's schedule.

Variety reports "Cops" was initially pulled off the air by Paramount following the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

"Cops" started on Fox in 1989. After 25 years on that network, it moved to Spike TV, which eventually became Paramount.

The new season was slated to start Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A network spokesperson reportedly said there are no plans for the show to return.

"Live PD" is similar to "Cops" in that it follows police and sheriff's deputies on patrol, but in real time. THR says A&E, which has removed the show from its schedule, is still "evaluating things."

"Body Cam" a similar show that that is on the DiscoveryID channel, is also off the air for now, according to THR.