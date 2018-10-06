An autopsy has been completed, but the Los Angeles County Coroner has not yet determined the cause of death for actor Jackson Odell, who was being treated for addiction.

The 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at 1:45 p.m. local time in a sober living facility where he was in treatment, the coroner's office told USA TODAY on Monday. Odell was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is expected.

Odell "had a history of heroin addiction," says Ed Winter, assistant chief of investigations at the coroner's office. "Any time it's suspected that possibly narcotics were involved (in a death), they'll do full toxicology reports." More tests are expected to be conducted in the next 6 to 8 weeks, after funeral arrangements have been made.

Odell played Zeke in the 2011 film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, based on the Megan McDonald children's book series, and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of Modern Family and Arrested Development.

He was a singer/songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film Forever My Girl, which came out earlier this year. He shared original music and soulful covers on his YouTube channel, including renditions of Rihanna's Stay and John Mayer's Dreaming With a Broken Heart.

A statement, issued Sunday afternoon on the singer's @JaxnTweets Twitter account, called him a "brilliant, loving and talented soul."

"He will always be a shining light," the statement says in part. "He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

The message indicated that there would be no additional statements as the family tries "to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

Contributing: Kim Willis and The Associated Press

