CVS, Walgreens temporarily shut some stores amid COVID surges, staffing issues

NEW YORK — As staffing shortages squeeze industries across the U.S., some Walgreens and CVS stores are limiting hours or temporarily closing.

A Walgreens spokesperson said while the "vast majority" of the chain's stores are operating with normal business hours, omicron-fueled COVID surges have worsened staffing issues: "The ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores."

The spokesperson didn't provide exact numbers or locations, but Reuters reports that the closures affect less than 1% of Walgreens' nearly 9,000 stores.

As part of an effort to limit problems for customers, the spokesperson said Walgreens chose days with the "lowest prescription demand" and made sure a nearby pharmacy is available for patients who need their prescriptions immediately.

"This latest COVID-19 surge is placing a significant strain on several industries in the short-term and driving demand for services and products unlike anything seen before," the spokesperson said via an emailed statement.

CVS is facing similar issues. A spokesperson for the chain said via an emailed statement that a "small number of stores may temporarily close on one or both days of the weekend" due to "acute staffing issues amidst the omicron variant surge and a nationwide workforce shortage." He said patients affected by the closures can visit any open CVS to get their prescriptions.