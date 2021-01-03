Accidental mute almost ruins Daniel Kaluuya's Golden Globes acceptance speech

Daniel Kaluuya won the first award of the night, but his speech couldn't be heard at first, and he jokingly shouted “You did me dirty!" when audio returned.

WASHINGTON — With the Golden Globes being a mostly virtual affair this year, stars joined the festivities from their homes, so you just knew there'd be some unexpected moments.

Well, things got off to a rough start technology-wise during the evening's first award when Daniel Kaluuya tried to give his acceptance speech. He won best supporting actor in a film for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Kaluuya had started off his speech, but it quickly became clear that the sound wasn't coming through.

The cameras eventually cut back to Laura Dern, who was presenting the award, and she said a "bad connection" was to blame.

As Dern started to walk off the stage and the music played, Kaluuya's sound finally came through and he jokingly shouted “You did me dirty!”

"Is this on? Is this on? Alright cool. Can you hear me now? Alright, cool we've got this, we've got this," Kaluuya said.

Kaluuya flawlessly recovered and went through his speech, which included a quote from the late Nipsey Hussle.

"I gave everything, like the great Nipsey Hussle says 'We're here to give 'til we're empty' and I gave everything," Kaluuya said. He also praised the man he played to win the award, Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

The actor was also nominated in 2018 for his leading role in “Get Out.”

He topped fellow nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Murray and Jared Leto.

