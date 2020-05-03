It's been a long time coming. Superstar country group the Dixie Chicks have set a release date for their first album in 14 years.

The group announced the album, "Gaslighter," on Twitter Thursday. It will debut May 1 and is already available for pre-order.

A music video for the album's title track hit YouTube Wednesday and quickly racked up more than 1 million views.

The Dixie Chicks initially teased a new album in 2019 when lead singer Natalie Maines posted an Instagram video of the group in the studio, saying the album was coming soon.

The group's last album was "Taking the Long Way," released in 2006. It hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts and sold 526,000 copies in its first week of sales.

In 2003, the group faced backlash when Natalie Maines mentioned that she was "ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas." That remark led to an unofficial ban from country music stations around the country.

The Dixie Chicks website also hints that a tour announcement is on the way.

"Long Time Gone...But Coming Soon," reads a message on the group's tour dates page.