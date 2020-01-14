January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is trying to boost donations by offering a chance for a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Red Cross is always in critical need for blood of all types, but Type O negative blood donors are especially important as their blood can be given to anyone. The Red Cross says only 7% of the population are O negative, but O negative blood is the most commonly used in emergencies.

To help get donors of all types in the door, the Red Cross is teaming with the NFL to provide round-trip airfare to Miami, three nights at The Alexander Oceanfront Resort, two tickets to the game, entry into the official NFL Tailgate and the Super Bowl Experience, and a $500 gift card for expenses.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, January 19 and the winner notified by email on January 24. Entries are limited to three per donor. The prize is not transferrable and the tickets cannot be resold.

You can find a donation site near you at this link.

If you've never donated blood before, here are some things to know, according to the Red Cross: