Authorities says evidence recovered from a captured alligator indicates it bit and probably killed a woman while she was out walking her dogs next to a Florida lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that a necropsy of the reptile Friday produced evidence "that indicates the victim ... was bitten by the alligator."

The statement went on to say that officials believe the woman was killed "and we will continue recovery efforts."

They did not identify the victim.

Davie Police Detective Viviana Gallinal says a witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water. One of the dogs had a fresh injury.

Gallinal said trappers had seen a 12-foot (3.5-meter) alligator and residents said they've also noticed a large gator in the area recently.

Fatal attacks on humans remain rare, however. According to the wildlife commission, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only 1 in 3.2 million.

Alligators are opportunistic feeders that will eat what is readily available and easily overpowered. Feeding wild alligators is illegal because they could lose their fear of humans.

From 1948 to 2017, the commission has documented 401 people bitten by alligators, including 24 fatalities. The most recent death occurred in 2016, when a 2-year-old boy playing near the water's edge at a Walt Disney World resort was killed.

Associated Press writers Jennifer Kay and Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.

