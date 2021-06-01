Family Video locations will all close nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of Family Video, a popular chain which started out as a video rental company 42 years ago, and expanded to later to also sell pizza and CBD supplements, announced that it will be closing all locations of the store across the country.
The company said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically reduced foot traffic in stores and affected the amount of movies which were released, which ultimately pushed the store "to the end of an era."
Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, and President of Family Video, said Tuesday that he is "extremely thankful" to the employees and customers who have been part of the company's history.
According to Highland Ventures LTD., Family Video at one point had grown to 800 locations across the U.S. The company managed to survive years longer than what the company calls "the big 3" -- the other big video rental players in the space -- Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video. Although, there is still one Blockbuster Video in the world, located in Bend, Oregon.
Family Video had up to 10,000 employees working for the company, but it's unclear how many employees the company was able to retain on payroll by the start of 2021, before the company decided to close all locations.
As digital streaming and the pandemic has all but wiped out the video rental and movie theater industry globally, Family Video was able to hang on, in part, by offering alternative products in stores such as CBD supplements. The company operated hundreds of stores across the Midwest, the South and the East Coast.
Here is a list of all of the remaining stores set to close:
- Bettendorf, IA (2925 18Th St)
- Davenport, IA (3833 Division St)
- Keokuk, IA (1121 Main Street)
- Marion, IA (1055 Linden Dr Suite B)
- Mason City, IA (116A Fifth Street Sw)
- Waterloo, IA (3032 Ansborough Ave)
- West Des Moines, IA (1710 Grand Ave)
- Belleville, IL (1838 Central Plaza Dr)
- Belvidere, IL (105 W Harrison St)
- Bloomington, IL (604 E Locust St)
- Bourbonnais, IL (375 Main St Nw)
- Canton, IL (459 E Chestnut St)
- Carbondale, IL (819 W Main St)
- Champaign, IL (1101 N Mattis Ave)
- Chatham, IL (210 N Main St)
- Clinton, IL (605 W Van Buren St)
- Creve Coeur, IL (104 N Highland St)
- Dixon, IL (505 S Galena Ave)
- Galesburg, IL (187 W Losey St)
- Harrisburg, IL (33 W Poplar St)
- Homewood, IL (2000 W 183Rd St)
- Jacksonville, IL (156 W Morton Ave)
- Kankakee, IL (1650 W Court St)
- Kewanee, IL (715 S Main St)
- Loves Park, IL (6108 N Second St)
- Marion, IL (709 W Main St)
- Moline, IL (4100 12Th Avenue)
- Pekin, IL (1712 Broadway St)
- Peoria, IL (708 W Glen Ave)
- Princeton, IL (20 W Century Dr)
- Quincy, IL (2000 Broadway St)
- Round Lake Beach, IL (724 W Rollins Rd)
- Salem, IL (612 W Main St)
- Springfield, IL (1802 N Grand Ave E)
- Waterloo, IL (100 Plaza Dr)
- Wood River, IL (895 East Edwardsville Rd)
- Zion, IL (3242 Sheridan Rd)
- Anderson, IN (615 S Scatterfield Rd)
- Angola, IN (211 N Wayne St)
- Connersville, IN (711 Central Ave)
- Elkhart, IN (1330 S Nappanee St)
- Evansville, IN (3100 First Ave)
- Evansville, IN (2000 Covert Avenue)
- Fort Wayne, IN (902 Goshen Avenue)
- Highland, IN (2939 45Th St)
- Hobart, IN (295 S Wisconsin St)
- Indianapolis, IN (6005 E Thompson Rd)
- Kendallville, IN (123 N Main St)
- LaPorte, IN (1505 Lincolnway)
- Lebanon, IN (322 S Lebanon St)
- Marion, IN (1325 W 4Th St)
- Mishawaka, IN (1315 Milburn Blvd)
- North Vernon, IN (6 South State Street)
- Plymouth, IN (1915 N Michigan)
- Richmond, IN (121 W National Rd W)
- Shelbyville, IN (809 S Harrison St)
- Terre Haute, IN (2503 Fort Harrison Rd)
- Vincennes, IN (601 N College Ave)
- Derby, KS (818 E Meadowlark Rd)
- Emporia, KS (1012 Commercial Street)
- Hutchinson, KS (900 E 30Th St)
- Junction City, KS (215 W Sixth Street)
- Leavenworth, KS (1700 10Th Ave)
- Topeka, KS (6749 Sw 29Th Street)
- Wichita, KS (1759 South Hillside Road)
- Wichita, KS (3305 W Central Ste 101)
- Wichita, KS (10410 West Maple Ste 100)
- Bowling Green, KY (1870 Westen St)
- Glasgow, KY (621 Happy Valley Rd)
- Owensboro, KY (1212 J R Miller Blvd)
- Shelbyville, KY (1733 Midland Trail)
- Adrian, MI (1407 W Maumee St)
- Allegan, MI (101 North Sherman St)
- Alpena, MI (1132 W Chisholm St)
- Battle Creek, MI (890 W Columbia Ave)
- Bay City, MI (2610 Center Ave)
- Berkley, MI (2571 Coolidge Hwy)
- Big Rapids, MI (103 S State St)
- Burton, MI (2510 S Center Rd)
- Cadillac, MI (1345 N Mitchell St)
- Cadillac, MI (602 N Mitchell St)
- Caro, MI (744 S State Street)
- Cheboygan, MI (245 Mill St)
- Clio, MI (3520 W Vienna Road)
- Coldwater, MI (571 E Chicago St)
- Farmington Hills, MI (34420 Eight Mile Rd)
- Flint, MI (5620 S Saginaw St)
- Flushing, MI (1552 E Pierson Rd)
- Gaylord, MI (305 S Otsego Ave)
- Grand Ledge, MI (615 S Clinton St; Suite 100)
- Grand Rapids, MI (1954 Fuller Ave Ne)
- Grayling, MI (201 Ionia St)
- Harrison Township, MI (26150 Crocker Blvd)
- Holland, MI (369 136Th Ave Ste 10)
- Holland, MI (536 W 17Th St)
- Houghton Lake, MI (3287 W Houghton Lake Dr)
- Howell, MI (846 E Grand River Rd)
- Ionia, MI (488 S Dexter Street)
- Jackson, MI (1111 West Ganson Street)
- Jenison, MI (8413 Cottonwood Drive)
- Kalamazoo, MI (3744 Gull Rd)
- Kalkaska, MI (705 North Cedar St)
- Kentwood, MI (5255 Eastern Ave)
- Lansing, MI (2524 S Cedar St)
- Livonia, MI (37405 Ann Arbor Rd)
- Ludington, MI (5865 W Us 10)
- Marquette, MI (1110 W Washington St)
- Marshall, MI (1150 W Michigan Ave)
- Menominee, MI (2305 10Th St)
- Midland, MI (2601 Washington St)
- Mt. Pleasant, MI (317 N Mission St)
- Muskegon, MI (2472 Apple Ave)
- Muskegon, MI (2669 Henry St)
- Niles, MI (715 Chicago Rd)
- Oscoda, MI (510 N State St)
- Port Huron, MI (1002 Lapeer Ave)
- Roseville, MI (29949 Utica Rd)
- Saginaw, MI (6995 Gratiot Rd)
- Sault Ste Marie, MI (2500 Ashmun St)
- South Haven, MI (359 Broadway St)
- Sterling Hts., MI (39036 Dequindre Rd)
- Taylor, MI (22610 Northline Road)
- Taylor, MI (21533 Ecorse Road)
- Temperance, MI (8167 Lewis Ave)
- Traverse City, MI (916 Us Highway 31 South)
- Traverse City, MI (1288 W South Airport Rd)
- Warren, MI (30950 Dequindre Rd)
- Westland, MI (146 S Venoy Rd)
- Wyoming, MI (1263 Burton Sw)
- Faribault, MN (712 Fourth St Nw)
- Hutchinson, MN (108 First Ave Ne)
- Mankato, MN (551 Belle Ave)
- Rochester, MN (2040 Viking Dr Nw)
- Arnold, MO (1845 Jeffco Blvd)
- Cape Girardeau, MO (1330 Broadway St)
- Carthage, MO (407 W Centennial Avenue)
- Clinton, MO (309 South Second St)
- Farmington, MO (14 W Karsch Blvd)
- Florissant, MO (2025 Keevan Lane)
- Fulton, MO (303 St Louis St)
- Mexico, MO (206 N Western St)
- Neosho, MO (1206 South Neosho Blvd)
- Nevada, MO (301 W Austin)
- Poplar Bluff, MO (120 N 10Th St)
- Republic, MO (590 Us Hwy 60 East)
- Rolla, MO (403 W Sixth St)
- Saint Peters, MO (8201 Mexico Rd)
- Springfield, MO (1470 N Glenstone Ave)
- Springfield, MO (4214 S Farm Road 135)
- Springfield, MO (615 South Scenic Avenue)
- St. Louis, MO (6404 Gravois Ave)
- Warrensburg, MO (100 N Maguire; Ste B)
- Forest City, NC (189 West Main Street)
- Hickory, NC (1511 29Th Avenue Dr Ne)
- Lexington, NC (980 S Main St)
- Rockingham, NC (1326 Fayetteville Rd)
- Statesville, NC (204 East Front St)
- Winston-Salem, NC (2235 Old Salisbury Road)
- Fremont, NE (1533 N Bell St)
- Omaha, NE (16720 Harrison St)
- Akron, OH (2130 Eastwood Ave)
- Akron, OH (3710 Manchester Rd)
- Bellefontaine, OH (143 N Main St)
- Cambridge, OH (1745 Southgate Pkwy)
- Columbus, OH (2760 E Dublin Granville Rd)
- Coshocton, OH (115 N 2Nd St)
- Cuyahoga Falls, OH (2967 State Rd)
- Dayton, OH (5464 Burkhardt Rd)
- Fairborn, OH (1896 Maple St)
- Fairfield, OH (6370 Pleasant Ave)
- Findlay, OH (1500 N Main St)
- Fremont, OH (1818 W State St)
- Galloway, OH (5370 Sullivant Ave)
- Girard, OH (801 N. State St)
- Massillon, OH (3610 Lincoln Way E)
- Maumee, OH (731 Conant St)
- Medina, OH (210 E Smith Rd)
- Mt. Vernon, OH (408 Coshocton Ave)
- Newark, OH (225 North 21St St)
- North Canton, OH (2509 Easton St Ne)
- Salem, OH (120 N Lincoln Ave)
- Sylvania, OH (4959 N Holland-Sylvania Rd)
- Tiffin, OH (318 West Market St)
- Toledo, OH (4250 W Alexis Rd)
- Toledo, OH (5235 North Summit Street)
- Clinton, OK (1105 West Gary Blvd)
- Edmond, OK (17900 N Western Ave Suite 101)
- Elk City, OK (1023 W 3Rd St)
- Enid, OK (610 S. Cleveland St #214)
- Lawton, OK (11 Nw 67Th St)
- McAlester, OK (1309 Wade Watts Ave)
- Miami, OK (1912 North Main St)
- Moore, OK (1120 North Eastern)
- Norman, OK (1100 E Constitution St #130)
- Oklahoma City, OK (7025 Nw 122Nd St)
- Pryor, OK (108 N Mill St)
- Sapulpa, OK (222 S Mission St)
- Seminole, OK (2525 Milt Phillips Ave)
- Shawnee, OK (2001 N Harrison)
- Tahlequah, OK (1294 E Downing St)
- Tulsa, OK (12911 E 31St St)
- Yukon, OK (618 W Vandament Ave; Suite 100)
- Altoona, PA (3303 6Th Ave)
- Butler, PA (544 W Cunningham St)
- Erie, PA (1509 E 38Th Street)
- Greensburg, PA (531 S Main Street)
- Greenville, PA (240 Main St)
- Indiana, PA (1235 Oakland Ave)
- Johnstown, PA (699 Scalp Avenue)
- New Brighton, PA (301 Fifth Street)
- Sharon, PA (1138 E State St)
- Anderson, SC (302 Pearman Dairy Rd)
- Mauldin, SC (203 E Butler Road)
- Newberry, SC (1930 Main St)
- Manchester, TN (2010 Hillsboro Blvd)
- Paris, TN (1056 Mineral Wells Ave)
- Savannah, TN (180 Florence Rd)
- Union City, TN (1310 S First St)
- Denison, TX (1431 W Morton St)
- Gladewater, TX (905 Broadway Ave)
- Grand Prairie, TX (815 Mayfield Rd Ste 150)
- Gun Barrel City, TX (121 W Main St)
- Paris, TX (2010 Lamar Avenue)
- Sulphur Springs, TX (610 Gilmer St)
- Waxahachie, TX (1107 Ferris Ave)
- Appleton, WI (2700 Calumet St)
- Ashland, WI (117 E Third St)
- Eau Claire, WI (3006 London Rd)
- Green Bay, WI (600 N Military Ave)
- Green Bay, WI (3921 S Webster Ave)
- Howard, WI (2598 Glendale Ave)
- Kenosha, WI (2931 75Th St Ste 101)
- Manitowoc, WI (1710 Washington St)
- Menasha, WI (1250 Appleton Rd)
- Onalaska, WI (990 12Th Ave S)
- Oshkosh, WI (350 Ohio St)
- Racine, WI (2065 Lathrop Ave)
- Rhinelander, WI (315 S Courtney St)
- Shawano, WI (606 E Green Bay St)
- Sheboygan, WI (2610 Calumet Dr)
- Stevens Point, WI (316 Division St)
- Sun Prairie, WI (802 Windsor St)
- Waukesha, WI (139 E Broadway St)
- Waupaca, WI (101 N Western Ave)
- Wausau, WI (1405 N Sixth St Ste A)
- West Allis, WI (1715 S 76Th Street)
- West Bend, WI (1310 W Washington St)
- Weston, WI (2410 Schofield Ave)
