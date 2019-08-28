Federal agents are searching the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in an investigation of union corruption.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider confirmed the search of a home in Canton Township on Wednesday but declined further comment. TV stations posted photos and video of agents outside Gary Jones' home.

In response, the UAW says there's "absolutely no need" for the search. The union says it has been cooperating with investigators.

Agents also searched the Corona, California, home of former UAW President Dennis Williams and the union's northern Michigan retreat.

Eight people have pleaded guilty in an investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives enriching themselves with money from a job training center in Detroit. The probe appeared to widen recently when a former union official was charged with accepting kickbacks from union vendors.