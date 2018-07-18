The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

40-41-61-66-67, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

The drawing comes after no one matched all six numbers on Friday the 13th. One ticket sold in Arizona matched five white balls resulting in a $1 million winner.

Tuesday night's jackpot would be the 10th-highest Mega Millions payout of all-time and would match the 25th-highest total of all American-played lotteries, including Powerball.

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing would be $226 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, and Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.



