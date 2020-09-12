First lady urges kindness during holiday clouded by pandemic

“This year more than ever, it is important for us to all remember to be kind this holiday season,” Melania Trump said at the Marine Toys for Tots annual toy drive.

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is encouraging people to perform small acts of kindness to help lift the spirits of others who are feeling blue during the pandemic-tinged holiday season.

During an appearance Tuesday at the Marine Toys for Tots annual toy drive, the first lady noted that many people won't spend time with loved ones during the holidays because of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 285,000 Americans and sickened over 15 million in the U.S.

“This year more than ever, it is important for us to all remember to be kind this holiday season,” she said, adding that “small acts of kindness,” like calling friends and neighbors or delivering homemade holiday cards to nursing homes, "can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change."

Invoking the name of her youth initiative, the first lady added: “Let's all do our part to ‘Be Best’ in these difficult times.”

She thanked the Marine Toys for Tots program for decades of work to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas. She also thanked men and women serving in the U.S. military who won't be with their families at the holidays because they are stationed overseas.