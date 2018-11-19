The 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 22.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. It will feature 16 giant balloons; 43 novelty balloons; heritage balloons; balloonicles and trycallons (hybrid balloons and vehicles); and balloonheads (hybrid costume characters).

The new characters portrayed in balloons include the Saiyan warrior Goku from “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” and Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hugg, the elf stars of Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.”

There will also be Go Bowling balloonicles, as the bowling ball, bowling pins and bowling shoe cars try for strikes along the Parade route.

Some favorites will return, including Charlie Brown, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, The Elf on the Shelf, The Grinch, and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon, and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

The TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the three-hour broadcast on NBC.

See photos of the new balloons in the gallery below.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cool balloons to look out for Go Bowling at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Sinclair Oil's Baby Dinos at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Jojo, Bjorn, and Fleck from Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Little Cloud by Friendswithyou at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Sunny the Snowpal at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Jojo, Fleck, and Bjorn from Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Goku from Dragon Ball Super: Broly at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Little Cloud by Friendswithyou at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City.

