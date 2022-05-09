Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins remembered with massive UK concert

The drummer was honored by his bandmates, his family, and music greats such as Sir Paul McCartney at the first Foo Fighters show since his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — A Friday concert by the Foo Fighters marked the band's return to live shows for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In celebration of their late bandmate, Dave Grohl and his band were joined by musical guests such as Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC. But the most touching tribute came from Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane.

The teenager played the drums during a rendition of the band's 1997 hit "My Hero."

Video of the performance from Variety editor Ethan Shanfeld shows the end of a slideshow featuring Shane and his father, played for the audience before the song begins.

Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins, performing "My Hero" with Foo Fighters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bkf81mEtC0 — Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) September 3, 2022

Hawkins was born in Texas and moved to Laguna Beach, California as a child. Learning to play drums as a youth, he joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, three years after the band's formation.

In March 2022, he was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia, shortly before the band was set to perform. He was 50.

While no cause of death has been announced, the BBC reported that trace amounts of several drugs were found in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators didn't say if the mix of drugs was a factor in his death.

Hawkins' death shocked the music world, and the Foo Fighters canceled all upcoming tours.

The band tweeted they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss,” of their bandmate.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band wrote.

Friday's sold-out performance was their first in months, held in honor of Hawkins. Proceeds from the concert are going to Music Support and MusiCares, a pair of charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

The show was clearly an emotional one for the band. Grohl stopped mid-song while singing "Times Like These" to fight back tears while singing the lyrics: "it's times like these you learn to love again."

Wembley Stadium holds 90,000 fans, and the concert was streamed on MTV's YouTube channel, opening it to countless viewers around the world.

"All of these amazing people came here tonight for one reason, it was to celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins," Grohl said during the show.