Nation World

Fox News anchor back on air after he was in ICU with COVID

Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto explained to viewers why he hadn't been on the air for five weeks.

WASHINGTON — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air Monday after a five week absence, revealing to his audience that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. 

"I did get COVID again, but a far far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go," Cavuto explained during his first appearance on his show since Jan. 10.

Cavuto, who had open-heart surgery in 2016 and was treated for cancer in the 1980s, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.

He explained Monday that because he's immunocompromised he's "among the vulnerable 3% or so of the population that can't sustain the full benefits of a vaccine." 

"But let me be clear, doctors say that had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," Cavuto stated.

He went on to add that it was a "scary" situation, but he wasn't there to "debate vaccinations for you. Just offer an explanation for me."

Cavuto had also tested positive for COVID-19 back in October, saying at the time he was told it would've been a "far more dire situation" had he not been vaccinated. The journalist then encouraged others to get vaccinated. 

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

