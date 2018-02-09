Former "Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens was spotted bagging groceries at a North Jersey supermarket, and Fox News is drawing criticism on social media for what some see as shaming someone just trying to make a living, according to The Wrap.

Owens played Sondra Huxtable’s husband, Elvin, on the final five seasons of the hit sitcom from 1985 to 1992. Owens has continued to act and most recently was featured in an episode of “Lucifer” in 2017.

The shopper who spotted Owens at Trader Joe's in Clifton, where workers make about $11 an hour, told the Daily Mail she recognized Owens and took some photos, and later went to the internet to confirm that it was Owens.

Some accused Fox News of being hypocrites because their on-air anchors are constantly talking about “economic anxiety” among older, working-class Americans, The Wrap reported.

“‘Geoffrey Owens still acts occasionally, works at Trader Joe’s, and ministers to others in need, setting a good example for people everywhere. What a great guy,’ That’s what @FoxNews should have said,” Texas Congressional candidate Dayna Steele wrote on Twitter.

“Geoffrey Owens still acts occasionally, works at Trader Joe’s, and ministers to others in need, setting a good example for people everywhere. What a great guy.” That’s what @FoxNews should have said. https://t.co/Q14ZkpotYQ — Dayna Steele for US Congress TX36 (@daynasteele) September 1, 2018

I worked in a Wetherspoons kitchen after being in Harry Potter. I needed a job, no shame in that. And you know what? I really enjoyed it! You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/1RI8sltHMe — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) September 1, 2018

Delete this. The man is trying to put food on the table and you’re trying to humiliate him? https://t.co/Uo6ierGEeC — Yashar Lassner 🐘 (@yashar) August 31, 2018

