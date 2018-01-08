When students in France head back for the new school year they'll have to leave their smartphones at home or keep them turned off while at school.

French lawmakers voted this week to ban smartphones in schools for kids up to the age of 14 or 15.

Students were already prohibited from using phones during class but could previously use them during breaks.

The outright smartphone ban was part of a campaign promise by French president Emmanuel Macron. Critics have called the law a "publicity stunt" that would change nothing, according to Agence France-Presse.

The new law provides exceptions for smartphones being used for educational purposes under teacher supervision.

High schools in France will be able to decide if they want to impose a less-stringent ban on devices, according to the Washington Post.

