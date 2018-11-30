Maybe you don't have the perfect gifts for everyone yet or the lights untangled and working, but with the help of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" marathon, you can plan your holiday family movie nights.

The annual marathon of holiday movies on Freeform (formerly known as "ABC Family") begins Dec. 1 and continues through Christmas. Find your Freeform channel by clicking here.

You'll find classics like "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," perennial favorites like "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with Jim Carrey and a few new movies, like "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve" starring Tyra Banks.

This year's lineup also includes a slew of animated films, including five movies from the "Toy Story" series.

There is usually more than one showing of each movie. So if you miss it once, check to see if it's on again. But that's not the case with every movie. If you have a child that really wants to see "The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special," for example, make sure to record it or view it live. It's only on once.

All times are Eastern. Check your local listings.

Saturday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

9:05 a.m. "Home Alone 3"

11:15 a.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration"

1:15 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

3:20 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

5:25 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

7:35 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

9:15 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

11:55 p.m. "Life-Size"

Sunday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. "Home Alone 3"

9 a.m. "Eight Crazy Nights"

11 a.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

1:05 p.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

2:35 p.m. "Life-Size"

4:40 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:20 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

9 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve" (Network Television Premiere)

11 p.m. "The Holiday"

Monday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

8:30 a.m. "Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too"

9 a.m. "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

11 a.m. "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

12 p.m. "The Truth About Christmas"

2:10 p.m. "The Holiday"

5:25 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

7:25 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

9:30 p.m. "Pop Up Santa Holiday Special" (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. "The Family Stone"

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Actors Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen act in a scene on the set of their upcoming film, 'Mrs. Clause: The Santa Clause 2' February 28, 2002 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

7 a.m. "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8 a.m. "Pop Up Santa Holiday Special"

11:30 a.m. "Love the Coopers"

2:05 p.m. "The Family Stone"

4:10 p.m. "This Christmas" (Freeform Premiere)

6:50 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

8:55 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12 a.m. "Home Alone 3"

Wednesday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. "I’ll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)

9 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

11 a.m. "Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic" (Freeform Premiere)

12 p.m. "Home Alone 3"

2 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

4:05 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

5:10 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:50 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:55 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

12 a.m. "I’ll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

7:30 a.m. "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

12 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

2:05 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

3:10 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:50 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

6:55 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story"

8:55 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2"

12 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

Friday, Dec. 7

7:30 a.m. "Jingle All the Way 2"

11 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

1:10 p.m. "Unaccompanied Minors"

3:15 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story"

5:15 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2"

7:20 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3"

9:50 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

11:55 p.m. "A Belle for Christmas" (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. "Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too"

8 a.m. "A Belle for Christmas"

10:10 a.m. "Unaccompanied Minors"

12:15 p.m. "Deck the Halls"

2:20 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

4:25 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

5:30 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3"

8 p.m. "Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

9 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

11 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

1 a.m. "Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

Sunday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. "Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too"

7:30 a.m. "Deck the Halls"

9:30 a.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

10:35 a.m. "Life-Size"

12:40 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

2:45 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:50 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

6:55 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

11:35 p.m. "Love the Coopers"

Monday, Dec.10

7 a.m. "This Christmas"

11 a.m. "Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

12 p.m. "Love the Coopers"

2:35 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

4:40 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:20 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

9 p.m. "No Sleep ‘Til Christmas" (Network Television Premiere)

12 a.m. "Holiday in Handcuffs"

Tuesday, Dec.11

7 a.m. "Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too"

7:30 a.m. "Unaccompanied Minors"

11 a.m. "Pop Up Santa Holiday Special"

12:35 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

2:40 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:20 p.m. "Jingle All the Way 2"

6:25 p.m. "Ice Age: Continental Drift"

8:30 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo"

12 a.m. "Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure"

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Andrea Bocelli sings prior to the World Film Premiere of Disney's 'A Christmas Carol' at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 3, 2009 in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

7 a.m. "Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure"

11:30 a.m. "Jingle All the Way 2"

1:30 p.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

3 p.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

4:30 p.m. "Ice Age: Continental Drift"

6:30 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo"

9 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

12 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

Thursday, Dec.13

7 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

11 a.m. "No Sleep ‘Til Christmas"

1:05 p.m. "This Christmas"

3:40 p.m. "Holiday in Handcuffs"

5:45 p.m. "The Holiday"

8:55 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

12 a.m. "Deck the Halls"

Friday, Dec.14

7 a.m. "The Family Stone"

11 a.m. "Angels Sing"

1:05 p.m. "The Mistle-tones"

3:10 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

5:15 p.m. "Deck the Halls"

7:20 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

9:25 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

11:30 p.m. "The Family Stone"

Saturday, Dec.15

7 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

7:30 a.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

9 a.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

10:30 a.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

12:35 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

2:40 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story"

4:40 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2"

6:45 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3"

9:15 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

11:55 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Sunday, Dec.16

7 a.m. "A Belle for Christmas"

9 a.m. "Jingle All the Way 2"

11 a.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

12 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story"

2 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2"

4:05 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3"

6:35 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

9:15 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

11:20 p.m. "A Miracle on Christmas Lake" (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, Dec.17

7 a.m. "Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure"

9 a.m. "Angels Sing"

11 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

1 p.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

3:05 p.m. "Deck the Halls"

5:10 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

7:15 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:55 p.m. "Paddington"

12 a.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

Tuesday, Dec.18

7 a.m. "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

8 a.m. "Call Me Claus"

10 a.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

11:35 a.m. "Paddington"

1:35 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

3:40 p.m. "The Truth About Christmas"

5:45 p.m. "The Holiday"

8:55 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

12 a.m. "12 Dates of Christmas"

Wednesday, Dec.19

Catch Jim Carrey in "Dr Seuss ' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" line-up.

Getty Images

7 a.m. "Snow"

9 a.m. "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"

11 a.m. "The Family Stone"

1 p.m. "Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

2 p.m. "The Holiday"

5:05 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

7:10 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:15 p.m. "Disney Pixar's The Incredibles"

11:55 p.m. "Life-Size"

Thursday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. "Pop Up Santa Holiday Special"

8:30 a.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

10 a.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

11:30 a.m. "Life-Size"

1:30 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

3:30 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

5:35 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

6:40 p.m. "Disney Pixar's The Incredibles"

9:20 p.m. "Ice Age: Continental Drift"

11:25 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

1:30 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

Friday, Dec. 21

7 a.m. "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

8:30 a.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

10 a.m. "The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special" (Freeform Premiere)

10:30 a.m. "Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too"

11 a.m. "Mickey’s Christmas Carol"

11:30 a.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

12:30 p.m. "Love the Coopers"

3 p.m. "Ice Age: Continental Drift"

5:05 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

7:10 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:15 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

11:55 p.m. "No Sleep ‘Til Christmas"

Saturday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. "A Miracle on Christmas Lake"

9:40 a.m. "The Santa Clause"

11:50 a.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

1:55 p.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot"

2:25 p.m. "Disney’s Prep & Landing"

2:55 p.m. "Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

3:25 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:05 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

7:45 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

9:50 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

11:55 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

Sunday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. "Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure"

9:40 a.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

11:45 a.m. "Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot"

12:15 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town"

1:20 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

3 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

5:05 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

7:10 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:15 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

11:55 p.m. "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Monday, Dec. 24

7:30 a.m. "Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish"

11 a.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

12:30 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2:05 p.m. "Jingle All the Way 2"

4:10 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

6:15 p.m. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

8:55 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

12 a.m. "The Santa Clause 3: "The Escape Clause"

Tuesday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. "Disney’s Prep & Landing"

7:30 a.m. "Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

8 a.m. "Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas"

11 a.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:40 p.m. "Disney’s A Christmas Carol"

2:40 p.m. "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:45 p.m. "The Santa Clause"

6:50 p.m. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:55 p.m. "Disney’s The Lion King" (1994)

12 a.m. "Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride"

