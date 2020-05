George Floyd protests spread coast-to-coast

From Minneapolis to Atlanta, Seattle to the White House, some of the protests and clashes with police got even more intense.

ATLANTA — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota. Some of the worst violence was in Atlanta, where protests that began Friday afternoon stretched into the early morning hours of Saturday.

After hours of peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta, some demonstrators suddenly turned violent, smashing police cars, setting one on fire, spray-painting the iconic logo sign at CNN headquarters, and breaking into a restaurant. The crowd pelted officers with bottles, chanting “Quit your jobs.”

At least three officers were hurt and there were multiple arrests, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in an emailed statement. Campos said protesters shot BB guns at officers and threw bricks, bottles and knives at them. People watched the scene from rooftops, some laughing as skirmishes broke out.

Demonstrators ignored police demands to disperse. Some protesters moved to the city’s major interstate thoroughfare to try to block traffic.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms passionately addressed the protesters at a news conference: “This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”

“You are disgracing our city,” she told protesters. “You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home, go home.”

Bottoms was flanked by rappers T.I. and Killer Mike, as well as King’s daughter, Bernice King.

Killer Mike cried as he spoke.

“We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own homes. Because if we lose Atlanta what have we got?” he said.

After Mayor Bottoms appealed for calm, the violence continued. More cars were set on fire, a Starbucks was smashed up, the windows of the College Football Hall of Fame were broken, and the iconic Omni Hotel was vandalized.

Minneapolis

Despite an 8 p.m. curfew issued for many parts of Minneapolis, protests continued for a fourth night in the city where Floyd died.

Tensions were high again near the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct where a large crowd had gathered, one night after the precinct building was set on fire.

Protesters made their way onto Interstate 35W in downtown Minneapolis about 90 minutes after curfew, stopping southbound traffic. Some drivers were turning around and driving in the opposite direction in order to leave the area.

A KARE photojournalist also reported hearing the sounds of gunshots near one of the closed stores across the street from the precinct.

White House lockdown

The White House was forced into lockdown after about 200 protesters arrived outside the gates.'

Chants of "no justice, no peace," "your silence is violence," and "black lives matter," were heard in Lafayette Square as the crowd gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The protest remained mostly peaceful, though a Secret Service agent tackled a protester to the ground as the crowds moved towards the White House. A large crowd surrounded them as police responded to the scene. The White House was placed under lockdown for a little over an hour.

Brooklyn

In Brooklyn, crowds of demonstrators chanted at police officers lined up outside the Barclays Center. There were several moments of struggle, as some in the crowd pushed against metal barricades and police pushed back.

Scores of water bottles flew from the crowd toward the officers, and in return police sprayed an eye-irritating chemical at the group twice.

The names of black people killed by police, including Floyd and Eric Garner, who died on Staten Island in 2014, were on signs carried by those in the crowd, and in their chants.

“It’s my duty to be out here,” said Brianna Petrisko, among those at Foley Square in lower Manhattan, where most were wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Our country has a sickness. We have to be out here. This is the only way we’re going to be heard.”

Houston

In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. Police had apparently taken into custody a woman who had a rifle and had tried to use it to incite the crowd.

Jimmy Ohaz, 19, came from the nearby city of Richmond, Texas.

“My question is how many more, how many more? I just want to live in a future where we all live in harmony and we’re not oppressed.”

Denver

After mostly peaceful protests Friday afternoon, there were clashes between protesters and police into the night. Some protesters were seen lobbing water bottles and other objects at officers and had tear gas, flashbangs and other chemicals tossed back at them.

"It's not enough to just say something on Facebook, you need to go out and you need to say something to their face, otherwise no one's gonna care and it's not gonna change," said protester TJ Smith from Lakewood.

One of the lead protesters told the crowd over a megaphone to behave peacefully, and that doing otherwise would take away from their message.

Seattle

Protests in Seattle turned destructive Friday evening after a rally that started peacefully in Seattle's International District.

Demonstrators broke glass at several properties downtown during Friday night's march. Flash bangs, pepper spray, and smoke bombs were deployed during the protest, with some minor injuries reported.

The protest started as a peaceful rally at Hing Hay park in Seattle's International District, before part of the group broke off and started marching through downtown. Seattle officers formed a line to prevent the group from entering Interstate 5.

Silicon Valley

An officer was injured after hundreds of people marched through the capital of Silicon Valley and temporarily shut down a five-lane section of highway Friday.

Vehicles were at a virtual standstill on the southbound lanes of U.S. 101 in San Jose ahead of rush hour during a pandemic that has kept many Californians home, according to video footage from KGO-TV. Protesters left the highway after an hour.

Police later fired tear gas and nonlethal projectiles into the crowd that grew to about 1,000 protesters in downtown San Jose. Officers in riot gear lined up to prevent them from further disrupting traffic near city hall, KPIX-TV reported.

A San Jose officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Officer Gina Tepoorten, a department spokeswoman. Police officers' union spokesman Dustin DeRollo said the officer was punched in the head by protesters and knocked unconscious, while other media reports said the officer was struck by a thrown object.

Several hundred protesters meanwhile marched peacefully down city streets in the state capital of Sacramento, gathering near a police station and shouting at dozens of police guarding the building. Many protesters wore masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, KCRA-TV reported.

Dallas

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Dallas. Things became heated hours after the demonstrations began, when a small group of the marchers clashed with Dallas police in riot gear.

Some protesters were seen jumping on and pounding on a squad car. At least one police vehicle had spray paint along its side. And a group gathered in the intersection, refusing to move for an extended period of time.

Police confirmed they fired tear gas into the intersection after a small group of protesters refused to leave. Police also used concussion grenades on the crowd. The protesters broke out the windows of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus.

Charlotte

Protests in Charlotte Friday night turned violent.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" after 9 p.m. and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse. Additional officers were brought in after the crowds ignored the order.

Several people were arrested for "property damage," CMPD said.

Las Vegas

More than 400 people were demonstrating on the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon calling for policing reforms.

The crowd gathered in triple-digit-heat in front of the dormant fountains of the Bellagio casino-resort, holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace!” and “Black lives matter," as passing cars honked. They then began walking north up the Las Vegas Strip in front of casinos still shuttered because of coronavirus-related closures. The group rallied in front of a shopping mall and briefly blocked traffic on north end of the Las Vegas Strip before marching south again, where they spilled into the streets and blocked traffic.

At least two people were detained by police, though it was not clear why. Several officers used batons to push back a few protesters during the arrests.

Des Moines

Peaceful protests escalated as protesters met a police line outside the Des Moines, Iowa, police station Friday evening.

A peaceful rally was held earlier in the evening Friday before the situation got out of hand. As the rally ended and protesters began to smash Des Moines police cars and advance towards the Des Moines police station, they were met by a police-line with riot shields.