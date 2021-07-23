Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

Organizers posted on Twitter that no one was hurt when the screen toppled onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.

Organizers posted on Twitter that the screen toppled over onto one of the festival's stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before doors opened Friday.

“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.

In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021

Helicopter news footage shows a large pile of downed scaffolding and other equipment next to one of the stages.