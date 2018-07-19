A bakery foods producer recalled Swiss rolls sold under several brand names nationwide, including Great Value and H-E-B, due to salmonella concerns on Thursday.

Flower Foods, a bakery foods producer headquartered in Georgia, said in a statement that recalled products are the following:

Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, distributed nationwide.

Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

No illnesses have been reported, but the company said the products might contain whey powder tainted with salmonella. It said the whey powder was provided by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

Consumers should not eat the affected products and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions should be directed to Flowers' consumer relations center at 1-866-245-8921.

A full list of recalled products with UPC numbers and "best by" dates is below:

Mrs. Freshley's – 4 ct./7.2 oz.: UPC # 072250011907, Best Buy 10/09/18 through 10/19/18

Mrs. Freshley's – 6 ct./12 oz.: UPC # 072250903233, Best Buy 10/14/18

Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz.: UPC # 035826092779, Best Buy 10/16/18

H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz.: UPC # 041220296583, Best Buy 09/19/18

Baker's Treat – 6 ct./13 oz.: UPC # 041498188382, Best Buy 09/21/18 through 09/28/18

Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz.: UPC # 087381760556, Best Buy 309 8194 B

Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz: UPC # 078742147550, Best Buy Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018

Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread: UPC # 071316001180, Best Buy 07/16/18 through 7/28/18

