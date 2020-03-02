The California Highway Patrol says one person has been killed and five were wounded in a shooting on a Greyhound bus

Sgt. Brian Pennings says a male suspect is in custody after the shooting early Monday on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in Kern County, north of Los Angeles.

Pennings says the bus driver got the shooter off the bus and and continued on to the next exit. The bus was heading north from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

No information as immediately available on the conditions of the victims.

Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station. Kern County sheriff's and fire departments responded to the scene north of Los Angeles.

The agency says the shooter was a passenger on the bus. The bus was heading north on Interstate 5. Further details weren't immediately released.

