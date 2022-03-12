Hailey Bieber back home after suffering blood clot to her brain

The 25-year-old model said she was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, when she started having "stroke like symptoms."

WASHINGTON — Hailey Bieber has revealed she was hospitalized earlier this week after she "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain, according to a message posted on her Instagram story.

The 25-year-old model said she was having breakfast Thursday with her husband, Justin Bieber, when she started having "stroke like symptoms" and was then rushed to the hospital.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," Hailey Bieber explained in her Instagram story post on Saturday.

She described the situation as "definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" and said that she's back home now and "doing well."

"I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love," she added.

Hailey's hospitalization comes three weeks after her husband, Justin, tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel a number of concerts on his current tour. The singer has since recovered and last performed Friday night in Portland, Oregon.