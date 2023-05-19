YouTuber Hank Green reveals cancer diagnosis

The science vlogger and author shared that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Hank Green, a YouTube star, science educator and author, shared Friday he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system of the body.

Green, 43, shared the story of his diagnosis in a YouTube video that had more than 1.5 million views as of Friday afternoon. After noticing swollen lymph nodes, he reached out to his doctor for more testing, and a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis. He said he had a number of risk factors, including medication he was taking and an autoimmune disorder.

His cancer is in early stages and Hodgkin lymphoma is considered very treatable, "one of the most treatable," Green assured fans in the video.

Green said he started chemotherapy treatment on Friday, the day the video was published.

"The goal is cure," he said.

Green and his brother John Green, the author known for young adult novels like "The Fault in Our Stars," founded the popular VidCon convention for creators and fans. Because of his diagnosis, Green said he will no longer be able to attend this year's conference in Anaheim in June.

"To our Co-Founder, go-to science guy, and only person on the internet who seems to understand where all the candle wax goes: we're sending all the love from the VidCon community & beyond," the VidCon account tweeted.

Green first gained popularity on YouTube in the late 2000s for his humorous educational videos; he's still active on YouTube with his brother John under their "vlogbrothers" account, hosts podcasts and maintains a very popular TikTok account.

In signature Hank Green style, he tweeted about his diagnosis with a self-deprecating joke: "They say god gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors. He gave me super treatable, early stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma because he knows I’m a lil baby."