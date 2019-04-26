First lady Melania Trump is turning 49 today and she plans on celebrating her big day by helping her husband reinforce the alliance between the U.S. and Japan.

President Donald Trump and the first lady will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, for a private dinner in the White House residence Friday. The first couple of Japan is visiting the U.S. this week.

The White House said that Abe and Trump are expected to discuss North Korean nuclear disarmament, trade and other issues during the visit. They’re also expected to play golf in the outskirts of Washington, following several previous rounds they've already shared in each country.

Abe is also inviting Trump to be the first foreign leader to meet the new emperor.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said receiving Trump as the first state guest of the new imperial era would "symbolize the unshakable bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance."

