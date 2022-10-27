1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast

A helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the gulf around 6:35 p.m. about 46 miles offshore of Morgan City, Louisiana.

MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the gulf around 6:35 p.m. about 46 miles offshore of Morgan City, Louisiana. Three crew members were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The USCG issued an urgent broadcast to mariners in the area. An oil rig crew boat, Captain Ron, responded to the area and spotted two crew members in a life raft. USCG helicopters hoisted the crew members from the water and flew them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The Coast Guard said Thursday that the crew members were last reported to be in critical condition.

The body of the third crew member was found inside submerged helicopter.

"We're grateful we were able to save two crew members but saddened from the loss of the third," said Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge. "We'd like to extend our deepest sympathies to the crew members' family and friends during this difficult time."

The USCG said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.