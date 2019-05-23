If you’ve been thinking about incorporating more ranch in your life, Hidden Valley has your back!

The company has launched a new line full of summer wear and accessories that feature one of their most popular products – Hidden Valley Ranch.

The line features a one-piece bathing suit that proudly says, “I put ranch on my ranch” and swim trunks ranch-pizza pattern.

Hidden Valley is also selling summer accessories such as a ranch bottle pool float and beach towel.

To see more of their goods, click here.

RELATED: Taco Bell-themed hotel to open in August for a limited time