More than 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled after baby's death

A recall notice said the products were sold at BuyBuy Baby, Target stores and Amazon.

PITTSBURGH — More than two million infant swings and 220,000 infant rockers are being recalled after reports that one baby died and another was hurt after getting tangled in hanging straps.

Pittsburgh-based brand 4moms is recalling about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the U.S, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday. Another 70,000 of the products are being recalled in Canada.

The recall notice said restraint straps on the swing and rocker can hang down when not in use. Crawling infants can then get entangled in the straps and potentially be strangled.

4moms received two reports of infants getting caught in the hanging strap under the MamaRoo infant swing. One, a 10-month-old, died from asphyxiation. Another 10-month-old "suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver," the recall stated. No injuries or deaths were reported from the rocker.

According to the recall notice, the swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250. They were also sold online on 4moms.com and Amazon.

Which products are being recalled?

The MamaRoo is a baby swing with different motions, speeds and sounds controlled by buttons on the base.

"This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037)," the notice said.

The MamaRoo model with a 5-point harness (Model 1046) isn't being recalled.

Model numbers are located on the bottom of the swings.

The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with "front to back gliding motion" controlled by a knob and power button on the base. The model number, 4M-012, is located on the bottom of the rocker.

What should I do if I have this product?

According to the recall notice, customers with crawling babies should stop using the recalled swings and rockers right away and put them somewhere out of reach.

Customers can contact 4moms "immediately" to get a free strap fastener that the company said will keep straps from hanging.

The recall notice said customers can call 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com .