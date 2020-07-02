About 14,000 infant carriers are being recalled because its buckles can break, causing the child to fall out.

The Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic carriers, the Flip Front2back carriers and the Up Close Newborn carriers were sold at Target and other retailers and online at Amazon.com. They were sold from November 2019 to December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the carriers immediately and contact Infantino to receive a free replacement.

The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps, or a gray body and black straps.

Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. They can be found on a label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0619

2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier

2018 0719

Infantino can be contacted at 800-840-4916 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. It can also be contacted via email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com.