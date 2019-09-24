An inmate in Wisconsin has reportedly confessed to documentary filmmakers that he is the one responsible for the death of a woman who was the subject of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." If true, it could potentially mean freedom for two men who were the subject of the series.

Newsweek reports the confession of the murder of Teresa Halbach was made as the filmmakers were working on the upcoming documentary series "Convicting a Murderer." The series has no affiliation with the original Netflix show, which was written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. Instead, the new documentary will focus on telling the story of Halbach's murder trial from the prosecution's point of view.

The prosecution was heavily critical of "Making a Murderer," which documents the trial of Steven Avery and his son Brendan Dassey. Avery was convicted in 2007 for Halbach's murder, and Dassey convicted as an accessory to the murder.

FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)

The show's second season focuses on the aftermath of the two men's convictions, and follows the investigation and findings of their new attorney, Kathleen Zellner. Both seasons explore the thesis that Avery is innocent and was framed for Halbach's murder, and that Dassey's confession was coerced.

The former District Attorney and special prosecutor on the case has maintained that the two men are guilty, and has criticized the Netflix documentary series for the way it portrayed law enforcement on the case.

"Convicting a Murderer" Director Shawn Rech told Newsweek that while his team hasn't confirmed the accuracy of the confession, it is giving the information over to law enforcement and legal teams. The inmate who made the alleged confession has not been named.

Avery and Dassey have spent years trying to clear their names. Rech reportedly confirmed the confession did not come from either of the men.