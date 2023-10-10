Levine Jewish Community Center holds vigil in honor of Israeli victims

During the vigil, 10 candles were lit, each representing at least 100 of those lives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As war continues to rage between Israel and Hamas, Jewish communities across the U.S. gather in mourning, including in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was an emotional evening Tuesday night as members of Charlotte’s Jewish community came together at the Levine Jewish Community Center in support of the Israeli people and to remember the lives that have been lost.

"Israel…you are my people. You are my heart and you are my hope," one of the rabbis at the podium said.

They gathered in song and prayer to find peace amid the conflict that’s already claimed more than a thousand lives.

"Their lives impacted the world not because of the number of their days but because of how they lived them," another Jewish community leader at the podium, said. "Not because their likeness are carved on Mount Hermon, but because their love is inscribed in the hearts of their family and friends."

Families who are mourning someone were invited to stand.

Because of the tension surrounding the conflict, CMPD said it will continue to patrol synagogues and mosques in the Charlotte area and keep these communities safe.

