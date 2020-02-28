BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina law enforcement is searching for a missing teen.

Jakelvin Conner, 18, was last seen in Calabash in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

He was last seen being dropped off by school bus in the area of Middleton Dr in Calabash at approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with a white stripe and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.





