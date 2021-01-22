New James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delayed again

The release date for the anticipated 007 movie was pushed back repeatedly last year with many theaters closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Folks will need stay patient for the next James Bond film because "No Time to Die" has been delayed, again, to October 2021.

The official Bond Twitter account said on Thursday that the anticipated movie will be released in theaters worldwide in nine months. It tweeted that "NTTD" will hit cinemas this year on Oct. 8, 18 months later than initially planned.

April 2 was the latest release date set amid the coronavirus pandemic. The original date for this chapter in the saga of agent 007 was April 8, 2020.

The plot for "No Time to Die" has Bond's retirement cut short when he's thrust back into action. After leaving active service, his "peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help." Leiter's appearance leads Bond onto a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The film features the exciting addition of actress Lashana Lynch, who's widely reported to take over code 007 since Bond is "retired" when the movie starts. The first trailer confirmed her character is a 00 agent, but it doesn't specify which one.

"No Time to Die" is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last run playing Bond before the next actor takes over the role of the iconic character.