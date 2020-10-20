Jeff Bridges announces he has lymphoma

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges says his prognosis is good following his lymphoma diagnosis and that he has a great team of doctors.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday he has lymphoma.

As the Dude would say.. New (expletive) has come to light," the Big Lebowski star said in a tweet.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he continued. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Bridges, 70, thanked his family and friends for their love and support before encouraging fans to head to the polls.

"Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff." he tweeted.