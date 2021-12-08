'Jeopardy!' sticking with Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings as hosts through season

Bialik and Jennings were announced as interim hosts after Sony's efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground this year.

LOS ANGELES — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season.

“We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!” producer Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show's executive producer, Sony said.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died in November 2020 of cancer.