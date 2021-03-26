'Hello, friends': Jim Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports

Nantz’s contract was going to expire this spring. Some wondered if he'd leave CBS after his NFL partner Tony Romo signed a new contract worth $17.5 million a year.

Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of “Hello friends” will continue to be heard on CBS for years to come.

Nantz and CBS Sports reached agreement on a new deal Thursday. The deal was first reported by the “Sports Business Journal”

CBS spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle confirmed the agreement but did not comment on the terms.

The 61-year old Nantz has been with CBS since 1985. He has been the lead announcer for the NCAA Tournament since 1991 and has worked the Masters since 1986. He has also been the lead voice for the network's coverage of the NFL since 2002 and called his seventh Super Bowl last month.

Nantz’s contract, which was worth $6.5 million a year, was going to expire this spring. Some wondered if he would choose to leave CBS after his NFL partner Tony Romo signed a new contract worth $17.5 million a year, but that wasn't the case.

A big reason for that is Nantz's love of calling the Masters. He said last year that he would like to be calling the tournament until 2035 and possibly beyond. Nantz would turn 75 that year, and that would also be 50 Masters calls for him.