1.3 million workers file for unemployment as layoffs remain historically high

WASHINGTON — The number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits declined slightly to 1.31 million last week, the 14th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level.

Though the weekly toll of job cuts has gradually dropped, the pace of improvement has essentially stalled as companies continue to shed workers. A resurgence of confirmed viral cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.