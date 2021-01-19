WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at Delaware send-off event before heading to DC

Biden, an avid fan of Amtrak, planned to take a train into Washington ahead of Inauguration Day, but scratched that plan after the U.S. Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend a send-off event on Tuesday in Delaware before heading to the nation's capital for Inauguration Day.

The president-elect is scheduled to speak at the send-off in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, an avid fan of Amtrak, had planned to take a train into Washington ahead of Inauguration Day, but scratched that plan in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He'll instead fly into a military airbase just outside the capital and motorcade into fortress D.C. — a city that's been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops guarding a Capitol, White House and National Mall that are wrapped in a maze of barricades and tall fencing.

Aides say that Biden's first event in Washington, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be to take part in an evening ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honor the nearly 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Inaugural organizers on Monday finished installing some 200,000 small U.S., state and territorial flags on the National Mall, a display to represent the American people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, which is restricted under the tight security and Covid restrictions.

It's also a reminder of all the president-elect faces as he looks to steer the nation through the pandemic with infections and deaths soaring.